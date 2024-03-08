Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pearson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,056.67.

Shares of NYSE:PSO opened at $12.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pearson has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $13.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.65.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1987 per share. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pearson in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Pearson by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pearson by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 25,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. 2.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

