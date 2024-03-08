Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 135.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,083 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $6,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UI. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 201.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Ubiquiti by 294.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ubiquiti by 70.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on UI shares. StockNews.com cut Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Ubiquiti from $105.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

Ubiquiti Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:UI traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.02. 6,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,385. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.33 and its 200-day moving average is $131.25. Ubiquiti Inc. has a one year low of $103.00 and a one year high of $275.00.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $464.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.56 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 19.83% and a negative return on equity of 392.74%. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.96%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

