Penserra Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (BATS:BAPR – Free Report) by 43.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,986 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April were worth $4,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 7.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 179,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter valued at about $73,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BAPR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 6,528 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.07. The firm has a market cap of $184.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (BAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

