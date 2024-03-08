Penserra Capital Management LLC Buys 263,200 Shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 468,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,200 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $4,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 77.3% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 30,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 29.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter.

RQI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 44,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,404. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $12.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

