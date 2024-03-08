Penserra Capital Management LLC Has $7.58 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,066 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 646.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth about $101,478,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Qorvo by 491.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,267,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after purchasing an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QRVO. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $345,078.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 3,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $345,078.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,705 shares in the company, valued at $3,386,370. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,552 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,381 shares of company stock worth $745,434 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,731. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Qorvo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.62 and a fifty-two week high of $121.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.44.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.47. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.