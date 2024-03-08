Penserra Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,493 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Carvana worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter worth $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Carvana by 270.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carvana by 14,831.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Trading Up 11.4 %

CVNA traded up $9.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,649,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,287,188. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 164.56 and a beta of 3.32. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $89.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,515 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,809. Corporate insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Carvana from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Carvana from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Carvana from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

Carvana Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Articles

