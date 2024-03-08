Penserra Capital Management LLC Makes New $8.72 Million Investment in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,009,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HYT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the second quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 56.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.77. 50,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,484. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.09.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

