Penserra Capital Management LLC Purchases 53,677 Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) by 117.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,677 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Futu worth $5,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FUTU. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Futu by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. SCEP Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,794,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,468,000. Finally, Seldon Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,329,000. Institutional investors own 20.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FUTU traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.76. The stock had a trading volume of 318,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,397,437. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.64. Futu Holdings Limited has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $67.49.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FUTU. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Futu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Futu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.76.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

