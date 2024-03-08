Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 470,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55,906 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Chegg by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,967,899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,635,000 after buying an additional 5,305,250 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chegg in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,304,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Chegg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $15,683,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Chegg by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,940,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,922,000 after buying an additional 1,320,462 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chegg by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,406,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,491,000 after buying an additional 932,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHGG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,982. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.61. Chegg, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $18.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Chegg ( NYSE:CHGG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $187.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.94 million. Chegg had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CHGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler Companies downgraded shares of Chegg to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Chegg from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chegg from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

