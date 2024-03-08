Penserra Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,002 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,203 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.70% of A10 Networks worth $7,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEN. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 44.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,419 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,527 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 97.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get A10 Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BWS Financial increased their target price on A10 Networks from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $193,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 8,809 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $123,590.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,560.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 15,000 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $193,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,878.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,990. Insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.60. 55,380 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,358. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 1.10. A10 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $15.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.09.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.95 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. A10 Networks’s payout ratio is 45.28%.

About A10 Networks

(Free Report)

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and microservices; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for A10 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A10 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.