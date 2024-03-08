Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 600,659 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600,659 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,817,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,908,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 215,247 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,381,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 103,911 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 98,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,227. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $2.84.
Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
