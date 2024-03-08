Penserra Capital Management LLC Sells 600,659 Shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,248,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 600,659 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 1.31% of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,826,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,922 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,817,181 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,307,000 after purchasing an additional 64,106 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,908,314 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after buying an additional 215,247 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,417,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,381,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after buying an additional 103,911 shares during the period. 22.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FAX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.70. 98,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 860,227. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $2.84.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Announces Dividend

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.22%.

(Free Report)

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.