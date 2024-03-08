Penserra Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 464,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,017,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.20% of Kyndryl as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 10.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the third quarter worth $1,474,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 24.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 190,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 37,470 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 86.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kyndryl by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Kyndryl from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI raised Kyndryl from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Kyndryl from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kyndryl Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE KD traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $21.63. The stock had a trading volume of 106,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,510. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.35 and a 1 year high of $22.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 1.57.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.14). Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 6.27% and a negative return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.