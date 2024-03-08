Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 555,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 178,823 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust were worth $8,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 521,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,609,000 after buying an additional 155,693 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 256,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 26,507 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,768,000 after buying an additional 102,634 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 666,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 115,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust by 4.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 209,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter.

Get Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust alerts:

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TBLD traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.84. 10,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,633. Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $16.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.16.

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Announces Dividend

Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th.

(Free Report)

The Trust is a global, multi-asset, actively managed portfolio that seeks to generate an attractive income stream by providing investors differentiated access to a dynamic blend of income generating investments. Thornburg believes that markets are inefficient with respect to the assessment of risk and reward due to the siloed nature of multi-asset analysis.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust (NASDAQ:TBLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thornburg Income Builder Opportunities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.