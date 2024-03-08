Penserra Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,744 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after purchasing an additional 504,416 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in Netflix by 2.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after purchasing an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,685,218,000 after purchasing an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Netflix by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,906,005,000 after purchasing an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total transaction of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.36, for a total value of $3,142,941.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,822.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 304,845 shares of company stock valued at $165,790,793 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $614.21. The stock had a trading volume of 363,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,398. The firm has a market cap of $265.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $624.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $544.05 and a 200-day moving average of $469.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

