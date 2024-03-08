Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $88.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PNR. Barclays raised their price target on Pentair from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Pentair from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. KeyCorp upgraded Pentair from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $83.67.

NYSE PNR opened at $81.55 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average of $68.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $81.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.53%.

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total transaction of $153,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,045.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,882,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,287,364,000 after purchasing an additional 204,416 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,446,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,062,414,000 after purchasing an additional 446,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,611,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $431,164,000 after purchasing an additional 443,034 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,897,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $718,440,000 after buying an additional 131,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,045,000 after buying an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

