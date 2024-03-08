Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,725 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned about 0.16% of Perion Network worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Perion Network during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Perion Network by 227.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Perion Network by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Perion Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.40.

Perion Network Price Performance

PERI stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Perion Network Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $42.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.24.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.09 million. Perion Network had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Perion Network Ltd. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

