Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) PT Raised to $18.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) had its price target upped by Mizuho from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Permian Resources Price Performance

Permian Resources Announces Dividend

PR opened at $15.91 on Thursday. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $8.94 and a 1 year high of $16.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

Insider Transactions at Permian Resources

In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Encap Partners Gp, Llc sold 7,507,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total transaction of $97,072,078.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,027,950 shares in the company, valued at $375,331,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 1,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $27,127.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,047,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,337,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,333,426 shares of company stock valued at $391,560,856 in the last three months. 23.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Permian Resources by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 53.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Company Profile

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

