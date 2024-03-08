Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.64

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.64 and last traded at $50.30, with a volume of 17935 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.
Pershing Square Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200 day moving average of $41.56.
Pershing Square Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.1456 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Pershing Square’s previous dividend of $0.13.
About Pershing Square
Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
