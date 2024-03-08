Peter Henley Sells 10,700 Shares of MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO) Stock

MotorCycle Holdings Limited (ASX:MTO – Get Free Report) insider Peter Henley sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.10), for a total transaction of A$18,083.00 ($11,742.21).
MotorCycle Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.18.
About MotorCycle
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than MotorCycle
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Stocks with Unusually Large Short Interest
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- A Rising Tide Lifts These 3 Stocks Getting Upgraded
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Can You Invest in ChatGPT Stock? Find Out Here
Receive News & Ratings for MotorCycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MotorCycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.