Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.12, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.33) EPS.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

PHAT stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 103,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,767. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $17.02. The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.38. The stock has a market cap of $516.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $48,879.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares in the company, valued at $764,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2,715.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

