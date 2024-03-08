Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Shares Down 5.5%

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.21 and last traded at $9.38. 134,534 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 853,631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 6.6 %

Insider Activity

The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.38.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Molly Henderson sold 6,307 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $48,879.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,909.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 3,703,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total value of $29,999,994.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,755,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,420,222.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 154,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 54,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 71,711 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 333.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 29,669 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada for an investigational potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

