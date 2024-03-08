Philip Morris International Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.30 (NYSE:PM)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 1.30 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Philip Morris International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Philip Morris International has a dividend payout ratio of 73.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Philip Morris International to earn $7.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

NYSE:PM opened at $91.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.61. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $101.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.53% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,512,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,403,883,000 after purchasing an additional 411,358 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after buying an additional 260,832 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 100,700.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,640,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,939,000 after buying an additional 15,624,628 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,689,000 after acquiring an additional 147,776 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PM. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

