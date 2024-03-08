Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE) Director Philip Blake Hodge Acquires 25,000 Shares

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:PNE – Get Free Report) Director Philip Blake Hodge bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$25,402.50.

On Friday, January 26th, Philip Blake Hodge bought 8,500 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$1.38 per share, with a total value of C$11,730.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, Philip Blake Hodge acquired 10,000 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.35 per share, with a total value of C$13,500.00.

Shares of PNE traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 85,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,389. Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.94 and a 1 year high of C$1.68. The firm has a market cap of C$356.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$1.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Pine Cliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PNE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.55 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Pine Cliff Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interest in oil and gas properties in the Southern Alberta, Southern Saskatchewan, and Edson areas, as well as in the Viking and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

