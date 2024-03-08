Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on PNFP. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.11.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Price Performance

PNFP opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.07. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $43.31 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.48.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $396.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In related news, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares in the company, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Brock sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $161,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,646.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,762 shares of company stock worth $928,587. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle Financial Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 101.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

Featured Articles

