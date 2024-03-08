Piper Sandler Cuts Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Price Target to $5.00

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST – Free Report) had its price target cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MIST. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.20.

Shares of NASDAQ MIST opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 10.45, a quick ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 402.6% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. The company's lead product candidate is etripamil, a novel and potent calcium channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation and rapid ventricular rate.

