PLANET Price Hits $0.0001 (PLANET)

PLANET (PLANET) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. One PLANET token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. PLANET has a total market cap of $67.37 million and $9.15 million worth of PLANET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PLANET has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PLANET Profile

PLANET’s launch date was May 29th, 2023. PLANET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,010 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000,000 tokens. PLANET’s official Twitter account is @planetrefi. The official website for PLANET is planetrefi.com.

Buying and Selling PLANET

According to CryptoCompare, “PLANET (PLANET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. PLANET has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,010 with 851,450,035,658.0182 in circulation. The last known price of PLANET is 0.00008066 USD and is up 3.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $10,259,213.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://planetrefi.com/.”

