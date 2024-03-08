Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Daniel Foggo Acquires 183,935 Shares

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT – Get Free Report) insider Daniel Foggo acquired 183,935 shares of Plenti Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.71 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$129,674.18 ($84,204.01).
Daniel Foggo also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 8th, Daniel Foggo 280,771 shares of Plenti Group stock.
Plenti Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,733.49, a current ratio of 64.82 and a quick ratio of 55.39.
About Plenti Group
Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. The company offers personal, car, wedding, legal fee, motorcycle, and dental loans; green, holiday, debt consolidation, and EV loans, as well as engages in auto refinancing activities. It also offers automotive and renewable energy related loans.
