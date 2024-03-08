Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Daniel Foggo Acquires 183,935 Shares

Posted by on Mar 8th, 2024

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLTGet Free Report) insider Daniel Foggo acquired 183,935 shares of Plenti Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.71 ($0.46) per share, with a total value of A$129,674.18 ($84,204.01).

Daniel Foggo also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, December 8th, Daniel Foggo 280,771 shares of Plenti Group stock.

Plenti Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,733.49, a current ratio of 64.82 and a quick ratio of 55.39.

About Plenti Group

(Get Free Report)

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. The company offers personal, car, wedding, legal fee, motorcycle, and dental loans; green, holiday, debt consolidation, and EV loans, as well as engages in auto refinancing activities. It also offers automotive and renewable energy related loans.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Plenti Group (ASX:PLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Plenti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plenti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.