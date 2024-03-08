Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Evercore ISI

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PLUG. Citigroup lowered shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Johnson Rice reissued a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. Plug Power has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $14.07. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.35.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 38.09% and a negative net margin of 153.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,987,285 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $242,943,000 after purchasing an additional 283,376 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after buying an additional 1,534,756 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 87.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 28.4% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 22,177,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $230,420,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,800,000. 49.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

