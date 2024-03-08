Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Polar Power Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of POLA opened at $0.38 on Thursday. Polar Power has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.39 and a 200-day moving average of $0.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Polar Power by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,785 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 87.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 108,367 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Polar Power by 802.2% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Polar Power Company Profile

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

