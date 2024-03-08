Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,102 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.45% of Polaris worth $26,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Polaris by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,698,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,534,000 after purchasing an additional 922,101 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 1,473.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 661,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,805,000 after purchasing an additional 619,406 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,136,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,665,000 after purchasing an additional 532,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,002,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 276.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 363,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 266,887 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Polaris alerts:

Polaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $92.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.39. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $138.49.

Polaris Increases Dividend

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 40.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PII has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Polaris from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Polaris from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Polaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PII

Polaris Company Profile

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.