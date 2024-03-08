PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CRO Anthony Kender Sells 6,809 Shares

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $138,222.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 202,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,107,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PowerSchool Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE PWSC opened at $20.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.49. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $25.16.

Institutional Trading of PowerSchool

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PowerSchool by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,773,000 after acquiring an additional 380,586 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,573,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,065,000 after purchasing an additional 97,295 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 57,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PowerSchool by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool during the fourth quarter valued at $3,395,000. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PWSC shares. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

