Primo Water (TSE:PRMW) Reaches New 12-Month High at $22.22

Primo Water Co. (TSE:PRMW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$22.22 and last traded at C$21.90, with a volume of 27204 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.04.

Primo Water Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.54, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Primo Water Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.