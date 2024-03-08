Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 827,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,087 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Prologis were worth $92,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,924,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,395,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783,742 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,762,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,294,586,000 after purchasing an additional 299,124 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,519,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,853,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034,211 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,224,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,820,577,000 after buying an additional 197,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Prologis by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,643,359,000 after buying an additional 4,729,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.73.

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $132.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.77 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.00. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.