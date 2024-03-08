ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.65

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 18356301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.81.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $5,283,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $2,625,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $490,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

