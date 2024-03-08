ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sets New 52-Week High at $63.65

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQGet Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $63.65 and last traded at $63.59, with a volume of 18356301 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.81.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.81.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.223 per share. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro QQQ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $766,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $5,283,000. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,995 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $2,625,000. Finally, Encompass More Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $490,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Company Profile

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

