PROS’s (PRO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of PROS (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $40.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of PROS from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.67.

NYSE:PRO opened at $36.34 on Monday. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $77.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PROS will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other PROS news, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $215,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,347,210.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in PROS by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 701 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of PROS by 302.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

