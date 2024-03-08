Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Position Increased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 58.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,991 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388,955 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.34% of Pure Storage worth $37,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pure Storage by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 120,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 2.1% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 22,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PSTG opened at $57.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.80. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 336.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.83. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $57.91.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $789.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.31 million. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Pure Storage’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.82.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

