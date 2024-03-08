Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Ross Stores, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ROST)

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.88 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on Ross Stores from $147.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.21.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average of $129.18. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $99.00 and a 52 week high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The apparel retailer reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 41.15% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.3675 dividend. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Ross Stores

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,322,000. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,422,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

