Qualitas Limited (QAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 6th

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.022 per share on Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Qualitas’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 48.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.16.

In related news, insider JoAnne Stephenson acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$2.75 ($1.79) per share, with a total value of A$55,000.00 ($35,714.29). Company insiders own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

