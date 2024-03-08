Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives $151.57 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.15.

QLYS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 2,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total transaction of $388,648.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,493 shares in the company, valued at $18,344,997.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,987 shares of company stock worth $2,062,094 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,652,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $18,844,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Qualys by 121.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 360,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,719,000 after purchasing an additional 197,911 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.20 and a 200-day moving average of $172.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. Analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

