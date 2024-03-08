Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Quanterix Stock Performance

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -32.62 and a beta of 1.31. Quanterix has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 million. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 26.42% and a negative return on equity of 9.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quanterix

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

In other Quanterix news, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $36,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,045.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 184.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 73.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanterix by 6.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

