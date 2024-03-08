Quilter plc (LON:QLT) Raises Dividend to GBX 3.70 Per Share

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.70 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This is a positive change from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Quilter Stock Performance

Shares of QLT stock opened at GBX 96.65 ($1.23) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,251.67, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.87, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 93.48. Quilter has a 52 week low of GBX 71.20 ($0.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 107.90 ($1.37).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 100 ($1.27) target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 92.67 ($1.18).

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

