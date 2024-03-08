Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $38.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.05.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CSX shares. Susquehanna raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.24.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

