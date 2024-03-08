Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 17,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 14.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 450.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,445,000 after acquiring an additional 301,064 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 35.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,827,000 after acquiring an additional 308,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 74,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $426.83 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $321.14 and a 12-month high of $461.16. The company has a market capitalization of $134.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $436.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $407.22.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total transaction of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

