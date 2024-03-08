Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 9,372 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GM. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 157,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,117 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in General Motors by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 278,485 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 68,683 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in General Motors by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 103,800 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,540,000 after buying an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $608,055.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 98,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,948,078.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 15,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $620,710.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,710.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,526 shares of company stock worth $1,757,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Motors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

General Motors Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE GM opened at $39.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.70. The company has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.50. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $41.80.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $42.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

