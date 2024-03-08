Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $228,000 in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 993 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,064 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 399,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $91,609,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,999 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 106,373 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PXD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $241.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.44 and a 200-day moving average of $232.42. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $2.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total transaction of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,582,149 over the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

