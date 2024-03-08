Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $271,000 in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,889,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,040,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,343,000 after buying an additional 632,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TT stock opened at $287.55 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $289.79. The company has a market cap of $65.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.01 and a 200 day moving average of $230.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.23%.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock valued at $8,462,825 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.31.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

