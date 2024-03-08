Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $569,000 in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,011 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,085,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $386,894,000 after buying an additional 815,083 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 489,340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,588,000 after buying an additional 226,974 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% in the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 35.5% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 448,531 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,476,000 after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on LYB shares. Vertical Research raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 9,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.92, for a total transaction of $938,651.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,899.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $711,729.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,770,460.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,606 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $99.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.34. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.24 and a 12-month high of $102.93.
LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.
LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 77.28%.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
