Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Invests $668,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $97.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.25 and a 12-month high of $98.22.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,684,173.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,033 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.41, for a total value of $3,781,923.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,684,173.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.42, for a total value of $3,713,269.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,600,105.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,967 shares of company stock valued at $28,667,758 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

