Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New $684,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at $42,375,512.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,375,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 13,753 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.51, for a total value of $2,441,295.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,000,989.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock worth $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AbbVie Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $180.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.84. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.96 and a 1-year high of $182.42. The stock has a market cap of $318.85 billion, a PE ratio of 66.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 162.28% and a net margin of 8.95%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AbbVie Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.11%.
AbbVie Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.
