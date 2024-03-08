Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 4,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 11,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACGL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Arch Capital Group from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.46.

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total value of $4,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,408,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 25,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $2,247,016.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,399,009.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $87.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.13. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $62.10 and a 1 year high of $90.65.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 21.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

